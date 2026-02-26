Henry Kessler Injury: Out another game, should train soon

Kessler (hamstring) is unavailable for the weekend's visit to LA Galaxy, but coach Dean Smith hopes to have him back in training soon, Carroll Walton of The Charlotte Ledger reports.

Kessler might be able to make his 2026 season debut in March after missing the initial couple of games due to the injury. His return could give the team a huge boost in the back line, considering he made more than five clearances in 10 of his 15 starts last season when he played for St. Louis. As soon as he's healthy, Kessler will challenge Tim Ream and Andrew Privett for minutes in center-back roles.