Henry Kessler Injury: Out Saturday

Kessler is a late absence for Saturday's matchup versus Vancouver Whitecaps after picking up an undisclosed injury, according to the club.

Kessler has been replaced by Joshua Yaro in the starting lineup for the ninth game of the year. The usual center-back will be questionable for subsequent contests while he works on his recovery. Losing him is a considerable blow to the squad, as he's the team's leader with averages of 45.1 passes and 7.2 clearances per game.