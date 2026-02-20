Henry Kessler Injury: Out Saturday
Kessler is dealing with a lower body injury that will prevent him from playing in Saturday's game against St. Louis.
Kessler will miss his first chance to play for Charlotte as he won't face his former club in the opening weekend. The defender will continue to work on his recovery while Tim Ream and Andrew Privett get increased responsibilities in the middle of the back line.
