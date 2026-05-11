Henry Kessler Injury: Should train this week

Kessler (lower body) is expected to rejoin training Thursday, according to manager Dean Smith, per Will Palaszczuk.

Kessler is still working for a return and is drawing closer to one, as he is set to rejoin training in the coming days. However, this will likely still mean he misses the rest of the week. He will then aim for a return in the match ahead of the World Cup break, a good sign for the club.