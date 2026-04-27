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Henry Kessler Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kessler (lower body) has suffered a setback and is eyeing more time on the sidelines, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Kessler is going to need some more time to recover after a rough training session to begin the week, as the defender has suffered a further setback. This will keep him out even longer as he attempts to make a season debut, a rough opening few months of the campaign. It seems likely that at least another week out will follow, potentially eyeing a return in mid-May.

Henry Kessler
Charlotte FC
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