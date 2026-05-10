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Henry Kessler Injury: Taking new medication for tendinitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Kessler (Lower Body) has been taking new medication for his tendinitis pain as a return before the World Cup break remains doubtful, per Top Bin 90.

Kessler seems to continue to trend backwards with another setback suffered. A return before the break does not seem hopeful, but does not remain off the table pending on how good the new medication regimen works.

Henry Kessler
Charlotte FC
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