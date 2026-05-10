Henry Kessler Injury: Taking new medication for tendinitis
Kessler (Lower Body) has been taking new medication for his tendinitis pain as a return before the World Cup break remains doubtful, per Top Bin 90.
Kessler seems to continue to trend backwards with another setback suffered. A return before the break does not seem hopeful, but does not remain off the table pending on how good the new medication regimen works.
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