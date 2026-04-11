Henry Kessler News: On bench against Nashville

Kessler (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Nashville.

Kessler hasn't seen any first-division action since October, so he's likely to make a gradual comeback before contending for a starting spot. Still, his return is a big boost to the squad's defensive depth, considering that last season he led St. Louis City with an average of 6.1 clearances per contest. He'll eventually challenge Morrison Agyemang for a starting spot.