Henry Kessler News: On bench Saturday

Kessler (lower body) is among the substitutes for the weekend's duel versus Toronto.

Kessler has yet to make his 2026 MLS season debut, but he previously scored one goal in a US Open Cup appearance. If he manages to stay fit, the center-back will eventually challenge Andrew Privett, Morrison Agyemang and Tim Ream in the defensive rotation and could produce through passes and clearances if given the opportunity.