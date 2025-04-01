Henry Kessler News: Standout defensive performer

Henry Kessler had two tackles (two won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

Henry Kessler led the St. Louis SC defensive effort Sunday with six clearances in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Austin FC. The central defender added two tackles (two won) and one block to his ledger over his 90-minute shift. Kessler has averaged eight clearances per appearance over St. Louis's last three fixtures. On the season, he has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of St. Louis's first six MLS matches.