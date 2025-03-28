Henry Martin Injury: Could miss three more games

Martin's (Achilles) absence is expected to extend to a month, meaning he would miss the next two league games and one CCC clash, Victor Diaz of ESPN reports.

Martin is currently away from training and wearing an orthopedic boot while he continues his recovery process. The club has only revealed that the striker visited a specialist during the international break, but the injury appears to be risky and may keep him out until the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals versus Cruz Azul to be played on April 8. Even though Martin is a valuable contributor, the Liga MX champions have quality alternatives to lead the front line, primarily in Victor Davila and Rodrigo Aguirre.