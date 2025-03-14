Henry Martin Injury: May not play Saturday

Martin could be excluded from the weekend clash versus Atlas due to muscular issues, according to reporter Alejandro Alfaro.

Martin has been part of a consistent rotation in recent busy weeks and is likely be rested against the Foxes regardless of whether he's dealing with a significant injury. If so, Victor Davila and Rodrigo Aguirre could contend for the spot in the middle of the front line, or even play together with Davila further back or on the wing. As for the Mexican, he'll look to be fully fit and have a chance to increase his tallies of one goal and three assists when Liga MX activity resumes following the international break.