Martin was ready to play after taking part in preseason work, but he was first weakened by an illness and then sidelined due to the physical problem. The attacker has struggled with injuries for several months already, recording just 115 minutes of play across four Liga MX appearances over the Apertura 2025 campaign. He's not believed to be dealing with a serious blow now, but he may not start in the next few games, leaving the offensive responsibility to Rodrigo Aguirre, Jose Raul Zuniga and Victor Davila.