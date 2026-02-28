Henry Martin Injury: Sidelined with potential setback
Martin is not an option for Saturday's fixture against Tigres after picking up a blow in training, Fernando Esquivel of 365 Scores reports.
Martin won't be risked ahead of a double game week as there are fears that he has relapsed into a muscular problem. His spot will be covered by Victor Davila, with both Jose Raul Zuniga and Patricio Salas adding depth if required in upcoming matchups. The experienced striker made three consecutive starts after recovering from his previous issue, delivering an assist but failing to score in that period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, Nov. 26November 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22November 21, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. MexicoNovember 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More