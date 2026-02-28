Henry Martin headshot

Henry Martin Injury: Sidelined with potential setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Martin is not an option for Saturday's fixture against Tigres after picking up a blow in training, Fernando Esquivel of 365 Scores reports.

Martin won't be risked ahead of a double game week as there are fears that he has relapsed into a muscular problem. His spot will be covered by Victor Davila, with both Jose Raul Zuniga and Patricio Salas adding depth if required in upcoming matchups. The experienced striker made three consecutive starts after recovering from his previous issue, delivering an assist but failing to score in that period.

Henry Martin
América
