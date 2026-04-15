Henry Martin Injury: Struggling with muscle setbacks

Martin has yet to return to action due to muscle problems stemming from the Achilles tendon injury he suffered in 2025, with the player revealing Tuesday that "From what I understand the doctors are saying, I have one less muscle in my leg, in the left hamstring. My leg is working with two muscles instead of the three it should have. That's why the relapses; my body is trying to work out something it's not used to.", Daniel Estrada of Record reports.

Martin has been in and out of group training in recent months, able to work pain-free at times, but has made only six appearances across all competitions this year. Given his complex situation, the team's medical staff will likely take every precaution before clearing Martin to play again. Therefore, his involvement for the remainder of the season may be very limited, with Patricio Salas and Jose Raul Zuniga being the main options to lead the front line in his absence.