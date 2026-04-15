Henry Martin headshot

Henry Martin Injury: Struggling with muscle setbacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Martin has yet to return to action due to muscle problems stemming from the Achilles tendon injury he suffered in 2025, with the player revealing Tuesday that "From what I understand the doctors are saying, I have one less muscle in my leg, in the left hamstring. My leg is working with two muscles instead of the three it should have. That's why the relapses; my body is trying to work out something it's not used to.", Daniel Estrada of Record reports.

Martin has been in and out of group training in recent months, able to work pain-free at times, but has made only six appearances across all competitions this year. Given his complex situation, the team's medical staff will likely take every precaution before clearing Martin to play again. Therefore, his involvement for the remainder of the season may be very limited, with Patricio Salas and Jose Raul Zuniga being the main options to lead the front line in his absence.

Henry Martin
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, Nov. 26
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, Nov. 26
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 21, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 21, 2022