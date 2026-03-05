Henry Martin Injury: Training with ball

Martin (undisclosed) is targeting a comeback within the next few games with manager Andre Jardine confirming he has increased his workload in training "He's very close to returning, he's already training with the ball. He might have a chance to play against Queretaro", Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Martin didn't play in the last two games after making three consecutive starts in February. The experienced forward has struggled to stay fit lately, and is likely to record limited minutes whenever he returns as he tries to avoid another relapse. At his best, he's the team's most skilled striker, and his presence might be especially needed now that his backup Victor Davila (knee) is out for an extended period.