Henry Martin Injury: Training with ball
Martin (undisclosed) is targeting a comeback within the next few games with manager Andre Jardine confirming he has increased his workload in training "He's very close to returning, he's already training with the ball. He might have a chance to play against Queretaro", Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.
Martin didn't play in the last two games after making three consecutive starts in February. The experienced forward has struggled to stay fit lately, and is likely to record limited minutes whenever he returns as he tries to avoid another relapse. At his best, he's the team's most skilled striker, and his presence might be especially needed now that his backup Victor Davila (knee) is out for an extended period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, Nov. 26November 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22November 21, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. MexicoNovember 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Martin See More