Henry Martin News: Assists off bench Friday
Martin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss to Club Necaxa.
Martin needed only a few minutes to make an impact, as he won the byline on the right flank and set up Alvaro Fidalgo with a low cross. Martin has been limited by injuries early in the season, but he should be a reliable fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy.
