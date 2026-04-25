Henry Martin News: Bench option Saturday

Martin (hamstring) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup against Atlas.

Martin is apparently fit after struggling with several setbacks from physical issues that have limited his involvement to 247 minutes of Liga MX play this year. Over that time, the striker scored no goals and provided one assist. It remains to be seen if he'll finally manage to stay in top shape, but if he does, he'll be one of the team's most valuable attackers. The Azulcremas are now playing without a nominal No. 9, but Martin should be the first option over Patricio Salas and Jose Raul Zuniga if they use that position again in the future.