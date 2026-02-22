Henry Martin News: Delivers assist against Puebla

Martin assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 4-0 win versus Puebla.

Martin received a pass on the edge of the box and found Isaias Violante in a good position to score in the 61st minute of the weekend's matchup. The experienced attacker got directly involved in a goal for the first time in three league starts since recovering from a tricky leg injury. His finishing skill and intelligence with the ball make him the team's most dangerous striker, and he should retain significant offensive responsibilities following Rodrigo Aguirre's transfer to Tigres.