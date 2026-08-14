Henry Martin News: Fit despite Leagues Cup absence
Martin is not injured after a surprising exclusion from the squad for the final Phase One clash against Austin in Leagues Cup action, and he's expected to regain a starting role going forward, Victor Diaz of ESPN reports.
Martin was given rest during the last of a string of three games against MLS sides over a short period. After the rotation, the striker should remain the team's first-choice center-forward over both Patricio Salas and Alejandro Cardenas, but all of those players will likely split time on the pitch in upcoming matches. The former Mexican international has scored once and added one assist across three Apertura 2026 outings so far.
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