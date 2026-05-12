Henry Martin News: Misses PK in draw
Martin had two off-target shots and missed a penalty during Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.
Martin was brought as a halftime substitute, replacing Patricio Salas, but played worse than his predecessor and, to make things even worse, in the 87th minute he missed the penalty that would've given his team a historic come-from-behind win and the pass to the semifinals. This can be easily consider Martin's worst season since he turned pro as he only managed to play 11 times due to injuries, with a goal and an assist to his account.
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