Henry Martin News: Scores penalty in substitute outing

Martin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Pumas.

Martin came off the bench for the final half hour and made the score sheet from the penalty spot in the 78th minute of the quarterfinals draw. The striker is now available after dealing with several injury setbacks, and he has logged 45 minutes of play during the past two weeks. The goal was his first in almost a year, though he has made just 12 league appearances over that period. With both Victor Davila (knee) and Jose Raul Zuniga (collarbone) sidelined for the rest of the season, Martin might share playing time with Patricio Salas while he works his way back to full match fitness.