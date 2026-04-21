Henry Martin News: Suspended for Leon clash
Martin (hamstring) has received a one-game suspension for his off-field behavior at the end of the match against Toluca.
Martin is still battling injuries after a series of muscular setbacks that have prevented him from playing since late February, but his potential return will have to wait at least until the week 17 duel versus Atlas. His extended absence means the squad's center-forward options will continue to be reduced to Patricio Salas and Jose Raul Zuniga. However, the team showed some improvement by doing without a nominal No. 9 in their last game, so there's a chance they'll stick to that strategy until Martin is back.
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