Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Doesn't train, still possibility

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Wingo (lower body) is potentially an option for Saturday's match against RSL, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Wingo could be making his return soon after he missed the last two games, with the midfielder a potential option. However, he didn't train Wednesday, still needing to do that before he can play. That said, he seems to be a late call for Saturday's contest.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
