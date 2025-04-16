Henry Wingo Injury: Doesn't train, still possibility
Wingo (lower body) is potentially an option for Saturday's match against RSL, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Wingo could be making his return soon after he missed the last two games, with the midfielder a potential option. However, he didn't train Wednesday, still needing to do that before he can play. That said, he seems to be a late call for Saturday's contest.
