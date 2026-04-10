Henry Wingo Injury: Not ready to return yet

Wingo (hamstring) is not ready to return yet but is trending in the right direction, according to manager Robin Fraser.

Wingo is inching closer to a return, but that won't happen this weekend, as he still has a few hurdles to clear. Wingo hasn't played for Toronto since logging 12 minutes off the bench in the season opener against Dallas on Feb. 22. His next chance to play will come against Austin FC on April 18.