Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Not ready to return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Wingo (hamstring) is not ready to return yet but is trending in the right direction, according to manager Robin Fraser.

Wingo is inching closer to a return, but that won't happen this weekend, as he still has a few hurdles to clear. Wingo hasn't played for Toronto since logging 12 minutes off the bench in the season opener against Dallas on Feb. 22. His next chance to play will come against Austin FC on April 18.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
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