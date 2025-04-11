Fantasy Soccer
Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Wingo (lower body) is out for Saturday's match versus Minnesota United, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Wingo will miss Saturday's league clash against Minnesota United as he deals with a lingering lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has yet to play a full 90 minutes this season due to his injury troubles, which have prevented him from getting into a rhythm. He is expected to be replaced by Kosi Thompson, who has three starts in five appearances.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
