Henry Wingo Injury: Set to be evaluated

Wingo was injured and subbed out in the 53rd minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC as he is set to be evaluated after the game, per the Touchline TFC.

Wingo has recently returned from injury, though it is unclear if he reinjured the same area from before. He has not played more than 65 minutes in a single match this season from center back, collecting nine interceptions and four crosses.