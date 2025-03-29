Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Set to be evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Wingo was injured and subbed out in the 53rd minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC as he is set to be evaluated after the game, per the Touchline TFC.

Wingo has recently returned from injury, though it is unclear if he reinjured the same area from before. He has not played more than 65 minutes in a single match this season from center back, collecting nine interceptions and four crosses.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now