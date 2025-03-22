Henry Wingo News: Back in starting XI

Wingo (lower body) is starting in Saturday's matchup against New York Red Bulls.

Wingo has regained enough fitness to feature in the weekend game despite being expected to miss more weeks due to the injury. He'll likely play a right wing-back role, leaving Kosi Thompson among the substitutes this time. Prior to his two-game absence, Wingo racked up three crosses (none accurate), four clearances, two tackles and two interceptions across 127 minutes of play.