Heorhii Sudakov headshot

Heorhii Sudakov Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:13am

Sudakov (back) is questionable for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid, according to Diario AS.

Sudakov is questionable for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid due to lower back pain that already kept him out of last weekend's match against AVS. The midfielder had come off the bench in the three matches prior to his setback and would likely return to a reserve role if available.

Heorhii Sudakov
Benfica
