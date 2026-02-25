Heorhii Sudakov News: Bench option
Sudakov (back) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Sudakov is in the team sheet after missing some time in league play with back pain, an option for their massive match Wednesday. He has now missed the start in both knockout stage matches after starting in every match throughout the league phase, with the club going for a different tactical setup against the European giants.
