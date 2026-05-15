Heorhii Tsitaishvili Injury: Out Sunday

Tsitaishvili (eye) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Tsitaishvili is one of several players who won't be available for Metz in the final game of the season. The winger started in all but one game since the beginning of November and hadn't missed a single Ligue 1 contest throughout the season before this matchup. In his place, expect Giorgi Abuashvili to potentially move into the XI. Tsitaishvili ends the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign with three goals and two assists in 33 league outings and 28 starts.