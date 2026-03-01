Heorhii Tsitaishvili News: Can't get assist despite volume

Tsitaishvili registered one shot (zero on goal), 16 crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Tsitaishvili was the service engine for Metz, whipping in 16 crosses and five corner kicks to no avail. Volume alone makes him worth putting in lineups against a tough Lens defense and if he keeps this up, maybe one of his teammates will be able to put away a cross against a stingy defense which has only conceded 21 times in domestic play.