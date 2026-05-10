Heorhii Tsitaishvili News: Eight crosses Sunday

Tsitaishvili registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Tsitaishvili's eight crosses mark his highest in the category since March 1. Since the month began, his 10 appearances include two G/A (one goal and one assist) on 19 chances created, 12 accurate crosses and 10 corners.