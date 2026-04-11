Heorhii Tsitaishvili News: Pulls one back after halftime

Tsitaishvili scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Tsitaishvili pulled one back in the 49th minute of Friday's 3-1 loss against OM, taking Gauthier Hein's pass in stride and driving into the box before ripping a low shot that slipped through Geronimo Rulli's shaky hand to cut the deficit to 2-1 just moments after Igor Paixao had doubled the home side's lead. He was one of Metz's most dangerous weapons in the second half, beating defenders off the dribble three times and creating a chance in an energetic showing that briefly sparked hopes of a comeback. Tsitaishvili now sits on three goals and two assists across 29 Ligue 1 appearances, standing out as one of Metz's most creative piece in an otherwise rough campaign.