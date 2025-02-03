Heriberto Jurado News: Signs with Cercle Brugge

Jurado has transferred to Belgian side Cercle Brugge after leaving Necaxa, his new club announced Monday.

Jurado will take his talent to Europe at 20 years old after playing only for Necaxa in Mexico. Despite not scoring or assisting last season, the winger has been an outstanding contributor of crosses from the left flank. In addition to his 83 Liga MX appearances, he recently gained international experience as part of the Mexican Under-20 and Under-23 national teams.