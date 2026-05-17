Herman Johansson News: Delivers assist in victory

Johansson assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against San Jose Earthquakes.

Johansson provided an attacking spark from the right flank, with one of his deliveries into the box leading to Petar Musa's 49th-minute finish for the second away goal against the Earthquakes. After recording his second goal involvement of the campaign, the winger will look to remain active even if used as a full-back, where he could also pick up occasional defensive production.