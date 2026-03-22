Herman Johansson News: Provides first MLS assist

Johansson had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), creating three chances and blocking a shot during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Johnsson set up Logan Farrington in the 14th minute while tying for the team-high in both chances created and blocks Saturday. The assist was the first MLS goal involvement for Johansson as he's combined for one shot, six chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances.