Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hernan Lopez headshot

Hernan Lopez Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Lopez underwent successful shoulder surgery and is set for three-to-four months out, San Jose announced.

Lopez is set for an extended spell on the sideline after undergoing a successful shoulder surgery. The midfielder is a major loss in the starting XI, as one of the most important pieces of an already limited midfield. Ousseni Bouda could take a larger role in the starting XI with Lopez sidelined.

Hernan Lopez
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now