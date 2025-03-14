Hernan Lopez Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Lopez underwent successful shoulder surgery and is set for three-to-four months out, San Jose announced.
Lopez is set for an extended spell on the sideline after undergoing a successful shoulder surgery. The midfielder is a major loss in the starting XI, as one of the most important pieces of an already limited midfield. Ousseni Bouda could take a larger role in the starting XI with Lopez sidelined.
