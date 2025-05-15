Hernan Lopez News: Features off bench

Lopez (shoulder) featured off bench for 11 minutes in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Lopez has been sidelined since early March after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. He has now fully recovered from that issue since he featured off the bench against Inter Miami on Wednesday. He will likely be monitored with caution before reclaiming his starting role, just like in the first two games of the season.