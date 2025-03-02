Hernan Lopez News: Sees red

Lopez generated two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City. He was sent off after acquiring two yellow cards in the 52nd minute.

Lopez will miss the weekend clash with Minnesota after receiving a red card against SKC. He's been able to keep his starting role in the midfield from last season, starting twice while collecting three crosses and four shots (two on target). His absence will. Likely give Ousseni Bouda a shot in the starting XI for San Jose.