Hernani Injury: Could return versus Torino

Hernani (thigh) "has ramped up in training and could be an option Saturday," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Hernani is feeling better after sitting out three fixtures but will likely be eased into action if he's indeed cleared. Mandela was the main beneficiary of his absence. He has scored twice and added 10 shots (four on target), five chances created, four crosses (one accurate) and 14 tackles (nine won) in his last five outings (four starts).