Hernani Injury: Will skip Roma clash
Hernani will be unavailable Sunday against Roma, coach Fabio Pecchia stated.
Hernani is back on the shelf after recently missing one fixture due to a thigh problem, but the boss didn't specify whether he is suffering from the lingering consequences of the same injury or if he sustained a new one. Mandela Keita, Nahuel Estevez or Mohamed Anas will join Adrian Bernabe and Simon Sohm in the midfield in relief.
