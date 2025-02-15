Hernani Injury: Will skip Roma clash

Hernani will be unavailable Sunday against Roma, coach Fabio Pecchia stated.

Hernani is back on the shelf after recently missing one fixture due to a thigh problem, but the boss didn't specify whether he is suffering from the lingering consequences of the same injury or if he sustained a new one. Mandela Keita, Nahuel Estevez or Mohamed Anas will join Adrian Bernabe and Simon Sohm in the midfield in relief.