Hernani News: Clears disqualification

Hernani completed a one-game ban in Monday's 0-0 draw with Verona.

Hernani will return against Inter on Saturday and will compete for a spot in the midfield with Mandela Keita, Adrian Bernabe and Simon Sohm. He hasn't started in a couple of months due to a pair of injuries and because he has been managed afterward. He has logged one goal, one assist, six shots (two on target), six key passes and 10 crosses (two accurate) in his last five displays.