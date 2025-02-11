Hernani News: Swings in two crosses versus Cagliari

Hernani (thigh) had two crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one tackle (one won) in 32 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Cagliari.

Hernani did a little bit of everything in the final portion of the game, but his side couldn't find the equalizer. He'll likely substitute for Mandela Keita in the starting lineup versus Roma with a few more practices in his legs. He has scored once and totaled nine shots (three on target), four chances created, 13 tackles (nine won) and 10 interceptions in his last five appearances (four starts).