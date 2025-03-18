Hernani News: Unavailable against Verona

Hernani drew one foul and had two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (one won) and was booked for the fifth time in 27 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Monza.

Hernani had a pretty eventful cameo but won't be an option for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Simon Sohm will be back from disqualification against Verona, re-joining Adrian Bernabe, Mandela Keita and Nahuel Estevez among the options in the midfield.