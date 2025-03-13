Herve Koffi Injury: Back available for Rennes
Koffi (hamstring) is back available for Saturday's match against Rennes after coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference that he is not on the injury list.
Koffi missed Saturday's match against Marseille due to a hamstring injury but has fully recovered and will be available for Saturday's game against Rennes. That said, he should remain the backup goalkeeper for now.
