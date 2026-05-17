Herve Koffi headshot

Herve Koffi Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 1:27pm

Koffi was forced off with an injury just four minutes into the second half of Sunday's clash with Brest

Koffi lasted only four minutes into the second half before being replaced between the posts by Melvin Zinga. The injury brings a premature end to what had been an impressive loan spell with Angers for the goalkeeper, who finishes the season with 121 saves, 10 clean sheets and 36 goals conceded across 30 starts.

Herve Koffi
Angers
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