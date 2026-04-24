Herve Koffi Injury: Injures foot, doubtful Saturday

Koffi is doubtful for Saturday's match against PSG due to a foot injury, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Koffi went down in training Friday with a foot injury and is now questionable to face PSG, unlikely to play. This is a major blow for the club as they lose their starting keeper against a top-scoring team in the world, just made weaker in the defense. If the goalie is fully left out, expect Melvin Zinga to start in net, while Oumar Pona covers as backup.