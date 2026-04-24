Herve Koffi Injury: Makes squad, remains doubtful

Koffi (foot) has been included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against PSG, suggesting the issue he picked up in Friday's training session is only minor, the club posted.

Koffi had been a serious doubt after going down in training, raising real concerns about his availability for one of the toughest fixtures remaining on Angers' schedule. His inclusion in the squad is a significant relief for the club, and the goalkeeper should resume his starting role between the posts against the league leaders if deemed fit before the kickoff. Melvin Zinga remain the backup option if any last-minute concerns emerge.