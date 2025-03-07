Herve Koffi Injury: Not available Saturday

Koffi (hamstring) is not in the squad for Saturday's game against Marseille.

Head coach Will Still had stated that Koffi would be a doubt for Saturday's clash due to the hamstring injury, and in the end, he won't suit up. Mathew Ryan (knee) should get the nod, with Adam Delplace expected to operate as the backup. Koffi's next chance to return will come against Rennes on Saturday, March 15, just before the international break.