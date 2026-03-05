Herve Koffi Injury: Questionnable Saturday

Koffi (hand) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Koffi has been dealing with a few issues recently and remains uncertain."

Koffi is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Nantes due to a hand injury that already forced him to miss the previous match against Monaco. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter, so his potential absence would be a significant blow for the team. Oumar Pona could start in his place, as he did last week, though coach Alexandre Dujeux could also opt for Melvin Zinga, who has already featured in a few matches this season.